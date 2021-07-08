https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/dershowitz-supports-trump-lawsuits-against-big-techs-crazy-public-enormous

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz has filed an affidavit supporting former President Donald Trump’s lawsuits against Big Tech’s censorship of conservative free speech.

Dershowitz says he’s “deeply involved” in the fight to defend conservatives’ right to free speech, Dershowitz in an interview with Newsmax TV Wednesday after Trump announced filing class action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and Google:

“I’m deeply involved in this issue, and I was also asked to be an expert witness. And I did submit an affidavit for this lawsuit, so I’m not simply an observer,” Dershowitz stated. “This is a very, very important lawsuit. What’s going on with high tech is unacceptable. It’s inconsistent with the spirit of free speech that underlies our First Amendment.”

The iconic civil rights lawyer says he expects the lawsuits to significantly “shake things up,” but he’s not sure if Trump will win:

“We don’t want these crazy, public, enormous monopolistic companies to be restricting our free speech. The current situation is unacceptable, and this lawsuit I think will shake things up considerably, though I can’t predict in the end how it will come out.”

“I call this ‘the new censorship.’ The old censorship involved pure government: McCarthyism, Congress,” Dershowitz says. “Today we have, these companies are the new censors.”

