Marvel Comics Marvel Studios executive vice president of film production Victoria Alonso says the Marvel Cinematic Universe aims to bring more LGBTQ “representation” to the big screen in the coming years.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Alonso spoke of the upcoming queers characters and storylines that will be added to the Marvel movies at a fan event for the Hollywood premiere of Black Widow .

Alonso opened her remarks by cautioning fans who hope to see more LGBTQ content in Marvel movies that it won’t come all at once or anytime too soon. “It takes time; we have so many stories that we can tell,” she explained.

But she went on to promise more “representation” is coming: We will empower those that are. We’re not changing anything. We’re just showing the world who these people are, who these characters are… There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today. We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent. The comments come hot on the heels of Marvel […]

