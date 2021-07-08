https://100percentfedup.com/bidens-hhs-secretary-pushes-door-to-door-visits-it-is-absolutely-the-governments-business-to-know-whos-vaccinated-and-who-isnt/

Recently, Joe Biden announced the government would go door-to-door asking Americans whether they had gotten the covid vaccine. This is government overreach on steroids and has received loads of criticism. One Biden administration official just stirred the pot in support of Biden’s plan.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra just doubled down to declare on CNN’s New Day that “it is absolutely the government’s business” to know people’s vaccination status, arguing the federal government has a vested interest in keeping Americans safe.

“The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try and keep Americans alive during this pandemic. So it is absolutely the government’s business; it is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try and keep people from contracting COVID.”









Is it any of the government’s business if someone has had the covid vaccine?

