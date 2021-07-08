https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-flooding-in-nyc-penn-station/
Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu
— Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021
And…an attempt. pic.twitter.com/VHk3Rnv6zd
— Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021
JUST IN 🚨 Penn station subway turned into water park in New York City
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 8, 2021
The view from street level