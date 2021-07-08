https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/08/mayor-lori-lightfoot-shot-chasers-herself-over-federal-help-for-chicago/

SHOT. . .

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about a year ago that “under no circumstances” would she “allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents”:

CHASER. . .

Now she’s begging for federal help from President Joe Biden:

Does she even care that they’re the exact same “troops”?

It’s funny how that works:

And we’re going to need White House press secretary Jen Psaki to circle back to this one:

