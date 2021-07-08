https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/08/mayor-lori-lightfoot-shot-chasers-herself-over-federal-help-for-chicago/
SHOT. . .
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about a year ago that “under no circumstances” would she “allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents”:
Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.
— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020
CHASER. . .
Now she’s begging for federal help from President Joe Biden:
Chicago mayor asks Biden for help after bloody July 4 weekend https://t.co/VYhERSWmIi pic.twitter.com/CDjDo7jjYj
— New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2021
Does she even care that they’re the exact same “troops”?
Terrorizing troops magically turned into Nation’s Pride in a year. pic.twitter.com/v2yVSRE1au
— Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) July 7, 2021
It’s funny how that works:
Federal help is good now. https://t.co/RxlasuIbUm
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 7, 2021
And we’re going to need White House press secretary Jen Psaki to circle back to this one:
So @jrpsaki blamed summer weather?!? https://t.co/pSQxpXGH3Q
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 7, 2021
