SHOT. . .

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about a year ago that “under no circumstances” would she “allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents”:

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

CHASER. . .

Now she’s begging for federal help from President Joe Biden:

Chicago mayor asks Biden for help after bloody July 4 weekend https://t.co/VYhERSWmIi pic.twitter.com/CDjDo7jjYj — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2021

Does she even care that they’re the exact same “troops”?

Terrorizing troops magically turned into Nation’s Pride in a year. pic.twitter.com/v2yVSRE1au — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) July 7, 2021

It’s funny how that works:

Federal help is good now. https://t.co/RxlasuIbUm — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 7, 2021

And we’re going to need White House press secretary Jen Psaki to circle back to this one:

