https://hannity.com/media-room/media-2021-washington-post-says-calling-foods-exotic-promotes-racism-and-xenophobia/
60 MINUTE MELTDOWN: Trump Rips Stahl, ‘You Should Interview Biden Like You Interview Me’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20
President Trump called-out 60 Minutes’ blatant media bias during his fiery interview last week; saying host Lesley Stahl “should interview Biden like you interview me.”
“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me, it would be so good… He’s in the midst of a scandal,” said the President.
“No, he’s not! Come on!” said Stahl.
“Of course, he is. It’s the second biggest political scandal. The biggest scandal is when they spied on my campaign,” added Trump.
“There’s no real evidence of that! This is 60 Minutes, we can’t put on things we can’t verify. We can’t verify that! No!” claimed the reporter.
“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me,” President Trump says to Lesley Stahl. https://t.co/ZM8BR1sn39 pic.twitter.com/mSfVFqZuOm
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020
Watch the clip above.
A NEW LOW: Media Suggests ‘Missing Melania’ a Result of Trump’s ‘DOMESTIC ABUSE’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.05.18
The mainstream media’s full-fledged meltdown regarding President Trump took a disturbing turn this week, with some in the press suggesting Melania’s recovery from kidney surgery may be a cover-up to conceal “domestic abuse.”
Jamil Smith, a senior writer for Rolling Stone magazine, led the charge over the weekend, saying he “suspects” the First Lady’s absence could be the result of “concealing abuse.”
I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married.
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 3, 2018
Atlantic senior editor David Frum also suggested the President may be using the Secret Service to help conceal potential abuse, writing “Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault.”
Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service. Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO
— David Frum (@davidfrum) June 2, 2018
“Mainstream media members jumped the shark and took Trump Derangement Syndrome to new heights by concocting tales of domestic abuse when trying to determine first lady Melania Trump’s whereabouts before she showed up to a White House event on Monday night,” writes Fox News.
Read the full story here.