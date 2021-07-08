https://hannity.com/media-room/media-2021-washington-post-says-calling-foods-exotic-promotes-racism-and-xenophobia/

60 MINUTE MELTDOWN: Trump Rips Stahl, ‘You Should Interview Biden Like You Interview Me’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20

President Trump called-out 60 Minutes’ blatant media bias during his fiery interview last week; saying host Lesley Stahl “should interview Biden like you interview me.”

“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me, it would be so good… He’s in the midst of a scandal,” said the President.

“No, he’s not! Come on!” said Stahl.

“Of course, he is. It’s the second biggest political scandal. The biggest scandal is when they spied on my campaign,” added Trump.

“There’s no real evidence of that! This is 60 Minutes, we can’t put on things we can’t verify. We can’t verify that! No!” claimed the reporter.

“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me,” President Trump says to Lesley Stahl. https://t.co/ZM8BR1sn39 pic.twitter.com/mSfVFqZuOm — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

Watch the clip above.