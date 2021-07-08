https://noqreport.com/2021/07/08/megan-fox-breaks-down-talking-about-cruel-people-criticizing-her-8-year-old-son-for-wearing-dresses/

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Two years ago actress Megan Fox said her son wearing dresses to school instills confidence in him. Now the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles says her oldest son, 8-year-old Noah has been subject to “mean, awful people and cruel people” on the online.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’” Fox said in a recent interview with InStyle.

The Transformers actress cried when she was asked about her children during the interview, as InStyle reported the following: When I ask her about her kids, Fox does something women are told constantly to avoid in professional settings: She cried. At first, she apologized for her emotions but then immediately stopped herself and went on with what she was saying. Like her epiphany around her career, she acknowledged there’s no need to hold back a feeling just because of some arbitrary behavioral rule set out for women. And when it comes to her “babies,” all that matters is protecting them, especially her oldest, 8-year-old Noah, who has been subject to “mean, awful people and cruel […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

