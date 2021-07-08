https://hannity.com/media-room/message-from-ny-ex-cops-primary-win-shows-dems-anti-police-rhetoric-not-working/

AOC FAILS: Former NYPD Captain Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Primary, Defeats Far-Left Candidates

Former NYPD Captain and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was declared the winner of the NYC Mayoral Primary Tuesday night; defeating far-left candidates including Ocasio-Cortez-backed progressive Maya Wiley.

“Adams — who if elected would only be the second Black mayor of the Big Apple — beat out presidential hopeful turned-mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, who was endorsed by New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and top contender Kathryn Garcia. The Associated Press declared Adams the winner early Tuesday evening based on the latest tabulations, which included most absentee ballots,” reports Fox News.

“We’re not going to recover as a city if we turn back time and see an increase in violence, particularly gun violence,” Adams said following the May shooting of three people, including a 4-year-old girl, in Times Square.

Breaking News: Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, according to The Associated Press, putting him on track to become the second Black mayor in the history of the nation’s largest city. https://t.co/GNbrxPjPn6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2021

“If Black lives really matter, it can’t only be against police abuse,” Adams told his supporters the night of the primary race. “It has to be against the violence that’s ripping apart our communities.”

