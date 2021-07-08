https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michael-avenatti-perp-walk/
Michael Avenatti just arrived at 40 Foley for his *first* day of reckoning. He’ll be sentenced by Judge Paul Gardephe for trying to shake down Nike for more than $20 million. pic.twitter.com/Aow9ipfp54
— Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) July 8, 2021
Creepy Porn Lawyer learns his fate today…
Remember when leftist MSM treated Avenatti like a savior.
Find someone to love you as much as liberal TV personalities loved Michael Avenatti. pic.twitter.com/RXc3OSnEv7
— Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) July 8, 2021