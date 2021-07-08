http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GIQWjS5TjRc/

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents spotted a group of foreign nationals who illegally crossed the Canadian border into Vermont by simply driving across the lawn of a public library. The migrants came to the U.S. from three different countries.

Swanton Sector Communications Center officials received information on July 4 about a vehicle that illegally entered the United States by simply driving across the lawn of the historic Haskell Free Library and Opera House, according to Swanton Sector officials. The human smuggler drove the vehicle through the lawn at a high rate of speed and nearly struck another vehicle while entering the roadway.

On July 4th, an SUV illegally entered Derby Line, VT from Canada by driving over private property & nearly collided with another car. Vigilant #USBP Agents intercepted the SUV on I-91. The 7 occupants were citizens of France, Canada & Romania. All 7 were expelled to Canada. @CBP pic.twitter.com/5x1jOriSH4 — USBPChiefSWB (@USBPChiefSWB) July 8, 2021

Border Patrol agents caught up with the suspect vehicle as it headed southbound on Interstate 91 near Derby Line, Vermont. The agents conducted a vehicle stop and found seven people.

The agents then conducted an immigration interview and determined all seven passengers had no documentation authorizing them to be in the United States. The agents reported that the migrants came to the U.S. from France, Romania, and Canada.

The agents expelled all seven to Canada under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place under the Trump Administration by the CDC.

“Swanton Sector leverages technology and is aided by our community to sense incursions at our borders which only take seconds,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia. “Due to a combination of surveillance technology, intelligence, and manpower, vigilant agents successfully intercepted the vehicle to prevent its furtherance into the United States.”

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House was built in 1904, directly astride the Canadian-United States border to serve the people of both countries, according to the organization’s website.

A similar incident occurred in March 2018 when two vehicles crossed the border from Canada across the lawn of the library, Breitbart Texas reported. The 11 occupants of the two vehicles also came to the U.S. from France and Romania.

