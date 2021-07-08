https://www.dailywire.com/news/mlb-extends-trevor-bauers-administrative-leave-by-seven-days-amid-sexual-assault-investigation

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by an additional seven days, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday. MLB is currently investigating sexual assault allegations against the 2020 CY Young winner.

In order for the extension to be granted, the MLB Players’ Association must give their consent. During the administrative leave extension, Bauer is guaranteed full compensation and service time.

Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by a women who claims to have had two sexual encounters with the LA Dodgers pitcher. He is accused of choking the woman until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, and punching her to the point where she suffered bruises and cuts to the face.

Bauer’s representatives issued a statement on Thursday, once again denying the allegations.

“We continue to refute [the woman’s] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings,” the statement said.

“Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

On Wednesday, the Dodgers announced they have cancelled Bauer’s bobblehead night scheduled for August 19, and have removed his merchandise from the team and online stores.

“A Dodgers spokesman said the decision was made because the team “did not feel it was appropriate” to have the promotion or continue to sell the merchandise ‘while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department,’” according to the Orange County Register.

The Dodgers have received some criticism for the way they handled the situation, with some angered that the Dodgers refused to discipline Bauer before MLB stepped in.

Former Dodger and MLB pitching great Dave Stewart, informed Dodgers officials that he will not be attending the team’s 40th World Series championship anniversary due to the organizations handling of Bauer’s case.

“The organization isn’t what it was when we came through,’’ Stewart told USA TODAY Sports. “The Dodgers organization that I grew up in under the O’Malley family would never stand for that. The Dodgers should have stepped up in that situation, and they didn’t. You’ve got to have character standards.”

“I told them, ‘I can’t show up for that.’”

Stewart informed the organization of his decision, and received an email back reading, “The team and the Players Associations support the player until he’s guilty.’’

Stewart responded “HE BROKE THE UNWRITTEN RULE ON HOW YOU SHOULD TREAT WOMEN!”

Stewart — a member of the 1981 World Series team — wants the Dodgers to distance themselves from Bauer.

“I know they owe him a lot of money, but the right thing is to distance yourself from that guy,” Stewart said. “I don’t want him in my clubhouse. If you’re a teammate, you can’t support him. And if you’re a teammate supporting him, what are you standing for?”

“If it wasn’t for his contract, he’d be gone. But even with the money they owe him, you can’t allow him to perform for you and act like nothing happened. You just can’t.”

Bauer is scheduled for a hearing on July 23.

