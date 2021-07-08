https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/multiple-earthquakes-rattle-california/

Posted by Kane on July 8, 2021 8:26 pm

Two quakes struck Thursday within a minute of one another — one that initially registered at 4.8 east of Stockton in San Joaquin County, California and another that registered 5.9 in Smith Valley, Nevada.

