We are monitoring the earthquakes in Northern California closely.
Remember to drop, cover, and hold on in an earthquake and download California’s earthquake early warning app to get notified before large earthquakes hit your region. https://t.co/LnVd23ftcn
Two quakes struck Thursday within a minute of one another — one that initially registered at 4.8 east of Stockton in San Joaquin County, California and another that registered 5.9 in Smith Valley, Nevada.
JUST IN 🚨 Footage recorded amid California earthquake pic.twitter.com/PGjV3Nc7ME
Video: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes the California-Nevada border. The earthquake was felt as far as San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/SYApX3344g
