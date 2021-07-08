https://www.oann.com/multiple-fatalities-in-swedish-airplane-crash-police/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=multiple-fatalities-in-swedish-airplane-crash-police



A small aircraft is seen after crashing at Orebro Airport, Orebro, Sweden, July 8 2021. TT News Agency/Jeppe Gustafsson via REUTERS A small aircraft is seen after crashing at Orebro Airport, Orebro, Sweden, July 8 2021. TT News Agency/Jeppe Gustafsson via REUTERS

July 8, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Several people died in the crash of an airplane after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, Swedish police said.

“It’s a very severe accident,” Swedish police said on their website. “Several people have died.”

Police said the plane was carrying nine people. The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told TT news agency it was carrying sky divers.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)

