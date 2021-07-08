

During a press conference in Crystal Lake, Illinois Wednesday in which President Joe Biden issued remarks on his “Build Back Better” agenda, Biden stated that Americans should be receiving more education.

“Does anybody think in the 21st century with the change that’s taking place in technology and across the board, that 12 years of education is enough to be able to live a middle-class life?” asked Biden Wednesday. “I don’t think so.”

“I’ve decided that we should have a minimum of 14 years of education,” he added.

President Biden claims 12 years of school is “not enough” to live a middle class life, says he’s decided Americans should have a “minimum 14 years of education.” pic.twitter.com/afYiV9aS8C — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2021

Biden goes on to quote his wife, Dr. Jill Biden: “any nation that out-educates us, is going to out-compete us.”

“That’s why I want to guarantee an additional four years of public education for every person in America, starting with providing two years of universal, high-quality pre-school for three and four-year-olds,” said Biden, adding that he was building on what the Governor of Illinois is doing.

Biden citing a “study of a high-quality program here in Chicago,” he said that low-income children that attended a preschool were 47 percent more likely to earn an “associates degree or higher.”

“We have to build on that foundation for future success,” said Biden. “And then I want to add two years of free community college for everyone.”

“And we can afford it,” he stressed after an applause break.

The proposed idea would result in 2 years of preparatory preschooling, the 13 years that already exists as our foundational schooling, and 2 years of community college. 17 years of schooling for American people under the proposed ideas from Biden.