Democratic NYC Mayoral Primary Winner Eric Adams: “Our crisis in America is not an assault weapons crisis. Our crisis is a handgun crisis.” pic.twitter.com/NyKb2NQERy

Next NYC mayor Eric Adams is coming for the handguns.

NYC and Chicago already have some of the most prohibitive gun laws in the country.

I grew up poor in Brooklyn & Queens. I wore a bulletproof vest to keep my neighbors safe. I served my community as a State Senator & Brooklyn Borough President. And I’m honored to be the Democratic nominee to be the Mayor of the city I’ve always called home.

Thank you, New York! pic.twitter.com/YU2DBIFU5D

— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) July 7, 2021