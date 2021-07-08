https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/next-nyc-mayor-is-another-gun-grabber/

Posted by Kane on July 8, 2021 12:05 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Next NYC mayor Eric Adams is coming for the handguns.

NYC and Chicago already have some of the most prohibitive gun laws in the country.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...