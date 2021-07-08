https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/08/paging-orwell-hhs-secretary-gives-justification-for-door-to-door-vaccination-checks-and-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/

The Biden administration has announced their plans to have people go door-to-door in certain parts of the country to encourage the unvaccinated to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Secretary of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra defended the plan, and let everybody know how much money “the government has spent” to keep them safe:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra: “It is absolutely the government’s business” to know who has and who has not been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Kukod1zIUO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021

“The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to help keep Americans alive during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government’s business…”

Becerra made it clear the Biden administration just wants to help make sure Americans use their freedom wisely:

Becerra: “We want to give people the sense that they have the freedom to choose. But we hope they choose to live … We hope people make the right choices … But we are America. We try to give people as much freedom and choice as possible. But … ” pic.twitter.com/vBCmLYNImj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2021

“We want to give people the sense that they have the freedom to choose” — but only the sense that they have the freedom? Paging George Orwell!

they are really convincing people this is ok — DigitalSoldier007 (@JamesSchmid16) July 8, 2021

I would not advise a member of the United States government to show up at my door over my vaccination status. https://t.co/ygvcLWLyAW — Jonathan Martin (@JonathanKMartin) July 8, 2021

No it’s not, Herr Becerra. . . But out of curiosity are you going to make those door knockers wear an armband thingy? https://t.co/x2g3mHaCeR — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 8, 2021

This is an EXTREMELY dangerous mentality. It is NOT the government’s business to know if you’re vaccinated. As long as they believe that it is their business, our rights are in grave danger. https://t.co/Xi4zyq42nj — Phil Rizzo 🇺🇸 (@JerseyRizzo) July 8, 2021

We’re reminded of this Ronald Reagan quote: “The most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

What happened to my body my choice https://t.co/2wUQhkCq2n — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2021

Yeah, that seems to have been put on hold for now.

