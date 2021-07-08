https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e84850bbafd42ff587a948
A court in Tel Aviv has made a “precedent-setting” ruling ordering a transsexual woman to be paid nearly $10,000 after she complained of mistreatment at a pharmacy. The chemist spoke to her as to a ma…
The press secretary renewed the Biden administration’s calls for Afghan security forces to take up the fight against the Taliban….
Record temperatures are expected for the region. They could be deadly, and they are a clear impact of climate change, scientists say….
If you are a loudmouth black ‘preacher’ pushing race division then you can walk freely in this White House. However, if you are an American patriot who built a wall on the Southern Border (because th…
Biden Administration Riddled With Chinese Operatives. Beijing Biden Opens The Door To Destroy The Nation….