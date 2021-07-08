https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/penn-state-professor-teaches-straight-up-racism/
The Penn State Professor is back and creating new content.
In this exercise, he has a student choose what the “desired skin color” is in the United States based on the skin color of a group of students.
A student yells out “America is racist as f*ck” and his response is “yeah”. pic.twitter.com/EuGP2WL7xu
— Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 8, 2021
Cost to attend Penn State per year is $53,364.