PERMANENT VACATION! Union Boss Accuses the CDC of ‘Rushing’ Children Back into Classrooms
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.22.21
The head of one of the largest Teachers Unions in the United States threw more cold-water on sending the nations’ children back-to-school Friday; claiming the CDC was trying to “rush” children into classrooms.
“This is being driven by space concerns and not safety concerns. We have to see what it means! Places that I represent, because they don’t have great ventilation the de-densification of classrooms was really important!” said the union boss.
“The teachers are being vaccinated, but I’m worried about the new variants! We need to read the studies, I hope this is not a rush!” she added.
“I just hope this is not a rush,” says the president of America’s largest teacher’s union about the updated CDC guidelines of 6 feet to 3 feet of spacing in schools. pic.twitter.com/B5MyYXTEHU
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021
Watch her comments above.
PERMANENT VACATION: DC Union Demands Schools Close for 24 Hour ‘Cleaning’ for Every CoVID Case
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.10.21
A powerful teachers union in Washington, DC is demanding that local officials shut down schools for a mandatory 24-hour “deep cleaning” should a single case of CoVID be detected on the premises.
The DC Teachers’ Union and AFT Prez Randi Weingarten have called on DC to close entire schools for cleaning for at least 24 hrs if a Covid case is detected.
Kids are grouped in cohorts, and currently cohorts – not schools – must quarantine for 14-days if a case is detected
— Perry Stein (@PerryStein) February 9, 2021
“The DC Teachers’ Union and AFT Prez Randi Weingarten have called on DC to close entire schools for cleaning for at least 24 hrs if a Covid case is detected. Kids are grouped in cohorts, and currently cohorts – not schools – must quarantine for 14-days if a case is detected,” writes a reporter for the Washington Post.
“The union leaders also asked that the city establish a clear level of community spread that would trigger a system wide closure. This is something many teachers — and residents — have asked for,” adds the journalist.