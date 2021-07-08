https://hannity.com/media-room/permanent-vacation-job-openings-hit-historic-high-of-more-than-9-2-million-empty-positions/

PERMANENT VACATION! Union Boss Accuses the CDC of ‘Rushing’ Children Back into Classrooms

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.22.21

The head of one of the largest Teachers Unions in the United States threw more cold-water on sending the nations’ children back-to-school Friday; claiming the CDC was trying to “rush” children into classrooms.

“This is being driven by space concerns and not safety concerns. We have to see what it means! Places that I represent, because they don’t have great ventilation the de-densification of classrooms was really important!” said the union boss.

“The teachers are being vaccinated, but I’m worried about the new variants! We need to read the studies, I hope this is not a rush!” she added.

“I just hope this is not a rush,” says the president of America’s largest teacher’s union about the updated CDC guidelines of 6 feet to 3 feet of spacing in schools. pic.twitter.com/B5MyYXTEHU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

Watch her comments above.