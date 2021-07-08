https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-investigate-attempted-murder-maryland-cop

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in Salisbury, Maryland, is conducting an investigation into the attempted murder of a police officer, according to WBOC-TV.

What are the details?

The incident took place early Monday morning when a suspect reportedly fired on an occupied patrol vehicle in Salisbury. Authorities said that a deputy inside the vehicle came under fire while responding to reports of shots being fired.

The station reported that the investigation of the incident revealed that a “large block party” celebrating Independence Day drew at least 200 attendees.

As the party progressed, authorities said an altercation broke out, prompting gunfire.

“An investigation of this scene revealed evidence that more than 100 shots were fired, although [authorities believe] most of them were celebratory for the holiday,” the outlet reported.

Several homes and vehicles in the area were reportedly struck by gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries.

WBOC reported, “It is presumed the gunshot that impacted the marked patrol vehicle in the driver’s door was fired out of a sedan that was leaving the area upon the deputy’s arrival.”

Additional officers responding to the scene recalled seeing a suspect fleeing from the area and attempted to stop the driver.

Officers attempted to catch the vehicle, but it turned off its lights, according to the station. Though the driver apparently intended to go incognito, officers were able to track the vehicle to an area 7-Eleven. Upon realizing they were caught, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and began running away. Deputies were able to detain two of three suspects.

In a statement on the attack, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said, “This deputy is an awesome deputy. He is a young deputy, very impressionable, less than a year on the job. He is a very valued member of our patrol force, and thank God he was not struck by gunfire.”

The deputy was uninjured in the incident.

The two suspects initially taken into custody were released due to a lack of evidence.

Lewis added, “It pained us to cut them loose, but we recognized that we had insufficient evidence to charge them. With the collection of DNA and ballistic evidence at the scene, and the processing by the Maryland State Police Crime Lab, we are going to try to put the pieces of this puzzle together.”

The investigation into the incident continues.

Authorities ask anyone with insight on the attack contact Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Those with information could qualify for a cash reward.

