Police in Louisville released body camera footage of two officers rescuing a six year-old girl who was the victim of kidnapping. Officer Jason Burba and Sergeant Joe Keeling apprehended the suspect, Robby Wildt, age 40.

According to the LMPD, witnesses who saw Wildt take the girl and put her in his car acted quickly by calling 911 and providing a detailed description of the event and the car. According to legal documents on file in the matter, one witness even followed Wildt and was able to provide a partial license plate number.

Police “promptly responded and saturated the area. K9 and air units joined in as well.

“Fortunately the entire incident only lasted about 30 minutes due to the quick actions of the community and LMPD,” Officer Beth Ruoff said.

The incident citation says that Wildt told police that he saw the girl ‘playing outside near the street, circled the block, and then took her from the side of the road.’

“He went on to state that as the victim cried in the front of his car he tried to console her before deciding he knew what he was doing was wrong,” the citation said. “He began to drive back to the location he took her from, afraid he may hurt her. It was at this time police stopped the vehicle.”

Wildt has been charged with kidnapping of a minor.

His bond was set at $1 million, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.





