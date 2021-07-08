http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/leYrcx4W7sM/

A Thursday Rasmussen poll indicates a majority of likely voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

The poll reveals only 49 percent of “Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance,” while 50 percent disapprove.

The respondents also “include 28% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove.”

Biden’s drop in approval rating coincides with the White House pushing “disinformation,” blaming Republicans for the anti-police movement, while Democrat-ruled cites have defunded police.

On Thursday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates told NBC News, “The president, with the backing of leading law enforcement groups, secured the money that his predecessor opposed — to keep cops on the beat — and every single Republican member of Congress voted against it.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed on June 23 something similar.

“That was voted into law by Democrats just a couple of months ago. Some might say that the other party was for defunding the police; I’ll let others say that, but that’s a piece,” she said.

And senior adviser to President Joe Biden, Cedric Richmond, also stated June 27 on Fox News that “the truth is, they [Republicans] defunded the police”:

Let’s talk about who defunded the police. When we were in Congress last year trying to pass … an emergency relief plan for cities that were cash-strapped and laying off police and firefighters, it was the Republicans who objected to it. And in fact, they didn’t get funding until the American Rescue Plan, which, our plan allowed state and local governments to replenish their police departments and do the other things that are needed. So look, Republicans are very good at staying on talking points of who says ‘defund the police,’ but the truth is, they defunded the police.

But the Washington Post called the White House’s claims Wednesday incorrect.

“Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything,” WaPo wrote. “Voting against a one-time infusion of cash is not the same as voting to cut funding, so there is little basis to claim that Republicans are trying to ‘defund the police.’”

