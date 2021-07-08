https://bigleaguepolitics.com/king-of-the-gop-donald-trump-crushes-republican-primary-challengers-in-2024-poll-gets-55-percent-support/

A new poll has shown again why former president Donald Trump is the undisputed king of the modern Republican Party.

In a 2024 national Republican primary poll, Trump is dominating with 55 percent support with no other person even cracking double digits. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second with nine percent support, and then former vice president Mike Pence with eight percent, and commentator Candace Owens and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tied with four percent.

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 55%

DeSantis 9%

Pence 8%

Owens 4%

Cruz 4%

Haley 3%

Romney 3%

Rubio 1%

T. Scott 1%

Kasich 1%

Cheney 1%

Pompeo 1%

Cotton 1%

R. Scott 1%

Noem 0% McLaughlin & Associates ~ 444 LV ~ 6/16-6/20https://t.co/NqDdnQKII1 — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) July 7, 2021

This poll is bad news for the RINOs who want to close the door on Trump and move on to their hand-picked roster of clowns who will lose with honor to the Democrats, Romney-style.

Big League Politics has reported about how the dopey ignoramus Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has been propped up by the likes of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the hapless puppet to undermine Trumpism:

“Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is working with Democrats on a bill that will attack law enforcement to appease the violent thugs organizing with Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Scott is working with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) to punish cops and satiate the terrorist mob that is at war with Western Civilization. They are all working with the Biden White House in an attempt to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act approved in the Senate.

“I think we are on the verge of wrapping this up in the next week or two, depending on how quickly they respond to our suggestions,” said Scott, referring to his cronies Bass and Booker.

Scott has shown sympathies to BLM sentiment, claiming that he was pulled over for “driving while black” and making a big deal of his alleged victimhood to other lawmakers. The Biden administration is exploiting Scott’s mental baggage to promote their anti-cop agenda.

“George Floyd was murdered almost a year ago. There is meaningful police reform legislation in his name,” Biden said on Tuesday. “Legislation to tackle systemic misconduct in police departments, to restore trust between law enforcement and the people they’re entrusted to serve and protect. But it shouldn’t take a whole year to get this done.”

Even though Scott works with Democrats to undermine law enforcement, that has not stopped the GOP establishment from promoting him as the face of the party. He will be giving the party’s official response to Biden’s upcoming Congressional address. All of the most despicable RINOs love giving Scott the airtime where he will follow orders and repeat canned platitudes.

“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

“He is a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “Today’s Republican Party is a growing coalition of working Americans who value freedom in pursuit of the American dream. No member in Congress epitomizes the essence of today’s Republican Party more than my friend and colleague Sen. Scott.”‘

The poll shows that Scott is hilariously nonviable despite the Conservative Inc. hype machine pushing the low IQ senator to unearned prominence. Trump has conquered the GOP, and there is no turning back from his America First agenda. Trump will be the 2024 presidential nominee if he claims his position.

