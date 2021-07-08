https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-u-s-did-not-win-the-war-in-afghanistan-not-going-to-have-a-mission-accomplished-moment

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the U.S. did not win the war in Afghanistan and that there is no “mission accomplished” moment.

“We’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment, in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily,” Psaki said. “We are proud of the men and women who have served.”

“We’re not having a moment of celebration,” Psaki said. “We’re having a moment where we feel it’s in our national security interest to bring our men and women serving home, and we feel it’s in our national security interest for Afghan forces to be in the lead.”

Psaki said that the Biden administration would push for a “political outcome and a political solution” and that the U.S. did “exactly what we wanted to do.”

WATCH:

“We’re not going to have a mission accomplished moment,” Psaki says on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We did exactly what we intended to do” https://t.co/sKi2YIEZBU pic.twitter.com/2XbOVGeSMY — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 8, 2021

