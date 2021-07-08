https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/queensland-leftists-prevent-son-from-seeing-dying-mother/
Queensland Leftists prevent son from seeing dying mother
DEVASTATING: Anthony McCormick did everything he could to get home to Australia and be by his dying mother’s side. However, despite being allowed to leave NSW, he was denied entry into Queensland and his mother tragically passed away last night without him. 💔 #9Today pic.twitter.com/lS7bQUk4im
