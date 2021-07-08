https://www.theblaze.com/news/farrah-abraham-daughter-prenancy-tests

Former reality TV star Farrah Abraham raised eyebrows after announcing that she encourages her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to take pregnancy tests for “fun.”

Abraham, 30, rose to prominence after appearing on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” and later “Teen Mom.”

What are the details?

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Abraham said that she encouraged her preteen daughter to take pregnancy tests for sheer amusement.

Abraham told the outlet that her daughter has recently “gone through puberty,” which prompted her to begin sex discussions with the 12-year-old.

“Oh my God,” she said. “The world is speeding up on me. … When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests. So I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare. And I am not about shaming.”

Abraham — who once appeared in her very own widely distributed sex tape — said that she was concerned her daughter would somehow be “misled” about her sexual health. She did not elaborate on how her daughter might be “misled.”

“Young ladies deserve amazing bodies,” she gushed. “You want to feel good. You want to feel competent. You should play around with the fun pregnancy tests. Pee on it.”

Abraham said that her daughter responded well to the sex talk, which the former reality star said was “amazing.”

“I’m fun,” she said. “Like, who wouldn’t be OK with talking about sex with me?”

What else?

In 2020, Abraham took fire after showing off a vibrator in a video that she filmed alongside her daughter.

In response to the criticism, Abraham said, “I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child. I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

Abraham added that she allowed her daughter — who was 11 years old at the time — to set up her own TikTok account, but found herself “mad” when she saw that adult men were messaging the prepubescent child.

“I do get mad when I see grown adult men messaging my daughter,” she said. “I got a big problem with that. So, block, block, block, block, and I also have a very big issue with other mothers of children who want to talk negatively. I also don’t like when parent shame my daughter about me on her page because, as we know, it’s not healthy to shame a dad or mom in front of the child. So I check that.”

In 2018, Sophia — then just 9 years old — accompanied Abraham into a doctor’s office and filmed her mother receiving butt injections.

In response to the backlash, Abraham said, “For me bringing my child to the doctor with me and that’s like health and wellness, there’s nothing wrong with that. If anything, it teaches my daughter. She’s saying, ‘Oh mom. I’m doing squats. I’m never going to do that.’ So there’s a positive to everything that I teach my daughter.”







Farrah Abraham Reflects On Sex Talk W/ 12 Year Old Daughter Sophia | Parenting Dos & Don’ts



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

