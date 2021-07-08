https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/reboot-president-biden-freezes-up-again-while-talking-about-the-osama-bin-laden-raid/

Fact-checkers and documentarians have since tried to finesse then-Vice President Joe Biden’s position on the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. In 2015, Politico wrote that Biden’s “no” on the bin Laden raid could haunt him in the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton. “After most officials present urged Obama to go for it,” Politico reported, “the president turned to Biden: ‘Joe, what do you think?’ he asked, according to an account Biden gave months later. ‘Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go,’ Biden said.”

Here’s Biden talking about the bin Laden raid, and freezing up for a bit as he tends to do:

No more mean tweets!

