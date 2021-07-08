https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/reboot-president-biden-freezes-up-again-while-talking-about-the-osama-bin-laden-raid/

Fact-checkers and documentarians have since tried to finesse then-Vice President Joe Biden’s position on the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. In 2015, Politico wrote that Biden’s “no” on the bin Laden raid could haunt him in the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton. “After most officials present urged Obama to go for it,” Politico reported, “the president turned to Biden: ‘Joe, what do you think?’ he asked, according to an account Biden gave months later. ‘Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go,’ Biden said.”

Here’s Biden talking about the bin Laden raid, and freezing up for a bit as he tends to do:

Joe Biden forgets what he’s talking about and then attempts to take credit for the Osama bin Laden raid that he opposed. pic.twitter.com/WHJhFNcBXz — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 8, 2021

Yikes. Someone please remind him what he “said at the time”. — Okay. (@corrcomm) July 8, 2021

Greatest president of all time. 😂😂😂 — rohan (@rohancp2005) July 8, 2021

0:06 joe.exe has stopped working — Amy Harrison (@AmyHarr79404568) July 8, 2021

When he paused he looked down and to the right which signals someone is dictating to him through a microphone. Sad really! — Rani (@RaniknowsBest) July 8, 2021

His eyes prove someone was speaking in his ear. — Doc ドク 🎙🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DrTigger) July 8, 2021

Yikes dude. Just yikes. — Rose {X} (@ladyschae) July 8, 2021

Ever notice how his eyes slam shut right before his brain short circuits, then after a moment he’s able to somewhat recover. But for how much longer? — Glenn Rager (@GlennRager) July 8, 2021

Wow he seemed so proud of himself when he remembered what he wanted to say! — Sydney Landa (@LandaSydney) July 8, 2021

He’s so happy when he was able to remember the 1st reason! — AlottaPower (@AlottaPower) July 8, 2021

It came through his ear piece 🥺 — Jami (@infamousjamip) July 8, 2021

Who’s talking into his ear piece is what I’d like to know. — Ashley (@ashley198210) July 8, 2021

He speaks for the voice in his ear. Just awful. — K (@mrsrdc1) July 8, 2021

There has GOT to be someone speaking in his ear. — Lee Enfield (@Series3Scott) July 8, 2021

It’s so clear he’s listening intently to someone speaking in his earpiece — Jemma (@Donadeedooda) July 8, 2021

Poor guy can’t even quote his own quote. He repeatedly said they’d “follow Bin Laden to the Gates of Hell if need be”. Now they’re taking him there. — John Cotis (@jpcotis) July 8, 2021

The administration has never needed a strong POTUS. Just paychecks , benefits and power to engineer a new society. Their wish has been granted: Biden. — Alex Lander (@AlexSLand) July 8, 2021

I want my #MeanTweets back. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) July 8, 2021

No more mean tweets!

