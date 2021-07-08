https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/08/rep-lauren-boebert-calls-out-climate-hypocrite-john-kerry-for-flouting-mask-rules-at-the-airport/

Climate envoy John Kerry was spotted maskless while walking trough Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning, via the Washington Free Beacon:

And here’s Rep. Lauren Boebert calling out the climate hypocrite on his new virus hypocrisy:

Keep in mind, it’s a pattern with this guy:

Remember this?

He denied he had his mask off for that photo, but “if” he did, “it was momentary”:

Or, more likely, he’s just a hypocrite who refuses to live by the same rules he’s endorsed for us little people.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...