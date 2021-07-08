https://www.theblaze.com/news/rep-ocasio-cortez-urges-illegal-immigrants-to-apply-for-biden-s-child-tax-credit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) encouraged eligible illegal immigrants to apply for the child tax credit passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The socialist Democrat firebrand made the comments to reporters during a media briefing Thursday at an IRS office in New York City. She outlined what applicants needed to do in order to make sure they would receive the payments and touted centers where they could receive help applying online.

“These centers are also offering help to undocumented folks with eligible children,” she said.

“So any child with a Social Security number is eligible. Do not count yourself because a parent and guardian is undocumented. You just need your individual tax identification number, or your ITIN,” Ocasio-Cortez explained.

“So please help us help you, help us help each other, and make sure you access the tools,” she added. “These checks are supposed to be hitting our bank accounts next week.”

The child tax credit will

deliver a payment to eligible parents of children on a monthly basis starting July 15. The payments will phase out for higher earning families. The full credit is available for single parents earning up to $75,000, and for couples earning up to $150,000.

Democrats have touted the claim that the payments would present an opportunity to cut child poverty in the United States by half.

“These payments represent the largest anti-poverty program in a generation!” Ocasio-Cortez said excitedly at the briefing.

The program is expected to cost more than $110 billion. It will only last for one year but Democrats are seeking to extend the tax credit and make it a permanent part of the budget.

