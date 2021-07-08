https://hannity.com/media-room/repeat-offender-teenager-in-custody-for-times-square-shooting-has-five-prior-arrests/

DE BLASIO’S NYC: ‘Shirtless Man with Homemade Spear’ Attacks 15-Year-Old Boy in Times Square

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.20

A 52-year-old man with a homemade spear attacked a 15-year-old boy in New York City’s iconic Times Square over the weekend; injuring the teen’s head as the region struggles to crackdown on a growing crime wave.

“Roland Pacheco, 52, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation while awaiting arraignment in a Manhattan court on assault, weapon possession, and menacing charges,” reports Fox 5. “Pacheco fled after attacking the boy, who was hospitalized and treated with stitches, only to be caught slashing tires a few blocks away.”

“Officers used a stun gun to subdue Pacheco after he started swinging the weapon — a pocket knife attached to a broomstick — at them,” adds Fox.

