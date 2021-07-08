https://hannity.com/media-room/repeat-offender-teenager-in-custody-for-times-square-shooting-has-five-prior-arrests/

DE BLASIO’S NYC: ‘Shirtless Man with Homemade Spear’ Attacks 15-Year-Old Boy in Times Square

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.20

A 52-year-old man with a homemade spear attacked a 15-year-old boy in New York City’s iconic Times Square over the weekend; injuring the teen’s head as the region struggles to crackdown on a growing crime wave.

“Roland Pacheco, 52, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation while awaiting arraignment in a Manhattan court on assault, weapon possession, and menacing charges,” reports Fox 5. “Pacheco fled after attacking the boy, who was hospitalized and treated with stitches, only to be caught slashing tires a few blocks away.”

“Officers used a stun gun to subdue Pacheco after he started swinging the weapon — a pocket knife attached to a broomstick — at them,” adds Fox.

MANHUNT: NYPD Searching for Times Square Shooter that Injured 21-Year-Old Marine

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.28.21

A 21-year-old Marine was visiting Times Square in New York City over the weekend when he was abruptly shot after a dispute erupted between two street vendors.

“The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Broadway at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 46th street when a small group of about six CD vendors got into an argument under the Marriott Marquis sign on W. 45th street, police told ABC News’ New York City station WABC,” reports ABC News.

“It was then that one of them pulled a gun and fired a single shot which ended up striking 21-year-old Samuel Poulin who was standing just a few feet away near a Starbucks establishment, WABC said,” adds the website.

