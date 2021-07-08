https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/07/08/san-francisco-gay-mens-chorus-issues-pride-song-to-announce-well-convert-your-children-n1460373

It seems the people who want to convert your children to their lifestyle and way of thinking don’t even bother to hide it anymore. The so-called “anti-racists” who peddle racist, anti-Western ideology say it out loud. They even have pet thug blackshirts to scare people into it. Antifa holds a summer camp to teach protest tactics to children. Men who wish to normalize pedophilia now call themselves “minor-attracted persons” (they used to be NAMBLA ) and pretend to fight for children’s sexual freedom. Don’t scoff, it’s picking up traction.

In San Francisco, the Gay Men’s Chorus has produced a song with the message: “We’ll convert your children.” The song is supposed to be ironic and clever, but as Ronald Reagan once said, “don’t be afraid to see what you see.” And we see the message. Why hide it anymore, right?

The song, which was produced for LGBTQIA (yes, I had to look it up) Pride month, features a lead singer who affects a defiant look as he sings:

You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Fine, just this once, you’re correct. We’ll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtlety and you will barely notice it, you can keep them from disco, warn about San Francisco, make them wear pleated pants, we don’t care – We’ll convert your children, we’ll make them tolerant and fair.

The online publication Not the Bee was the first to spot the song and noted not just the intended irony by the Gay Men’s Chorus, but the unintentionally ironic messaging:

Ah, yes. “Tolerant” and “fair.” So tolerant, in fact, that anyone who disagrees with the ideology of the LGBT movement that they are doxxed, canceled, derided, and mocked. So fair, in fact, that they say God is unjust for judging those who abuse His design for sex and marriage while they condemn those who abuse their definitions. I guess it must be fun to fancy yourself a god! “We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul. We’ll convert your children: someone’s gotta teach them not to hate!” Ah, can you sense the love that emanates from these words? There’s no hatred or bitterness here at all! “We’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children! We’re coming for them, we’re coming for them, WE’RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!!!” Keep it up, guys! You’re doing great. There is nothing more unifying than telling people you are literally coming for their kids. Nothing! “Your children will care about fairness and justice for others! Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers! Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you! The gay agenda is coming home!”

People old enough to remember pointed out the change in messaging by gay activists over the years. One said, “2008: we just want to marry! 2021: we’re coming for your kids!” Another pointed out, “Then: it’s just two adults in the privacy of their own home. Now: … [it’s we’re coming for your children]. And finally, “slippery slope is an observable phenomenon.”

The video was put on YouTube where it was ratio’d with 82 “likes” and more than a 1,000 thumbs down.

Tolerance and love are worthy aspirations. It’s too bad parents who want their kids to stay kids for a while longer and like to go to church don’t receive the same tolerance and love from the left.

Sending the message that “we’ll convert for your children” says it all.

