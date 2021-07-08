https://thepostmillennial.com/were-coming-for-your-children-san-francisco-choir?utm_campaign=64469



In honor of Pride Month this past June, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released a song outlining how they’ll “convert your children.”

The song, titled “A Message From the Gay Community,” mocks parents that fear the push of the LGBTQ agenda in today’s media, with the song claiming that parents wouldn’t be able to protect their kids from the advances and ideas of the group, Not The Bee reported.

At the time of publishing, the video has now been made unavailable on YouTube.

A portion of the lyrics for the song are as follows:

“You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”

“We’ll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtlety and you will barely notice it, you can keep them from disco, warn about San Francisco, make ’em wear pleated pants, we don’t care… we’ll convert your children… we’ll make them tolerant and fair.”

“Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their group of friends, you won’t approve of where they go at night (to protests). And you’ll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight (like information).”

The song goes on to say that “Gen Z’s gayer than Grindr” and that “even Grandma likes RuPaul,” the popular drag queen show.

The group also chants in a frenzy “we’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children.”

On YouTube, the song drew in an abysmal rating, with only 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes before the video was made private.

One person wrote in the YouTube comment section: “The dead stare in this guy’s eyes. This is some black-pilling creepiness at the max. Keep him away from any and all kids.”

Another wrote “And just like that, victim status is revoked.”

The song seemingly highlights recent efforts that have come to light of children programs, like those on Nickelodeon, injecting LGBT messaging across the board.

During Pride Month, the network aired a number of pieces of media featuring drag queens and cartoon characters that underwent gender reassignment surgeries.





