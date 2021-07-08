https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-gop-propose-emergency-funding-capitol-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Republicans are proposing emergency funding for the U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard as the evenly-divided chamber remains in a largely partisan stalemate over security funding.

“We should pass now what we all agree on: The Capitol Police and National Guard are running out of money, the clock is ticking, and we need to take care of them,” Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations committee said Friday, according to The Hill.

The GOP proposed a bill that would give nearly $521 million to the National Guard and about $97 million to the Capitol Police.

The Capitol Police force has been facing a budget squeeze, mostly due to paying officers overtime after the Jan. 6 riot. The department said it expects its budget for salaries will run out as early as mid-August.

The Senate has been in a stalemate for months over a $1.9 billion security bill that includes funding for the Capitol Police. The bill passed the measure in May.

