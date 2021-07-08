https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/several-psychiatrists-speak-with-salon-about-the-very-real-trauma-that-president-trumps-rhetoric-caused/

We’re old enough to remember when President Trump sent a tweet warning North Korea of fire and fury if they tried anything funny, and that’s what kicked off a news cycle about Trump’s mental fitness to be president. CNN’s Brian Stelter, who also did segments analyzing Trump’s Twitter typos, did several segments questioning Trump’s fitness for office, and a favorite guest of his was the infamous Bandy X. Lee, who’d never met Trump but knew enough about his mental state that he should be locked up for 72 hours for a psychiatric evaluation.

Now that Trump is no longer in office, we’re hearing from psychiatrists about the very real trauma caused by his rhetoric. Several psychiatrists spoke to Salon about the phenomenon:

Matthew Rozsa reports:

Dr. Gail Saltz, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine, also noted Trump’s extreme and cruel rhetoric as abnormal in American politics.

“President Trump used deprecating, extreme, cruel language to discuss anyone or groups he did not agree with,” Saltz told Salon via email. “He often included an indictment of the person or group with verbally aggressive language, even suggesting at times for others who agreed with him to rise up and ‘defeat’ any who would oppose him. He ridiculed and shamed others around him and constantly threatened others with being treated aggressively should they fail to support him.”

Um, so “defeat” is a traumatizing word now? What are some other examples of deprecating, extreme, cruel language, because we can’t think of any.

Keep in mind, these are the people who thought “Wuhan virus” was racist; or, more accurately, stopped using the term after Trump started using it.

It might just sound like TDS, but Rozsa notes that “policy-wise he was not that different from other recent Republican presidents” — you know, wanting to kill kids and starve old people.

