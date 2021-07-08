https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/biden-state-department-ap-reporter-trump-policies/

An Associated Press reporter called out State Department spokesman Ned Price Tuesday during a press briefing for factual inaccuracies about policy changes from the Trump administration.

Price challenged AP Reporter Matt Lee and said “you would be hard-pressed to find” an international agreement signed by the Trump administration that President Biden has “done away with.”

“How about the Geneva protocol on the anti-abortion stuff?” the AP reporter asked. “How about the agreements with the Northern Triangle, with Mexico and the Northern Triangle?”

“You just challenged me to come up with an international agreement that the previous administration signed that you guys have walked away from, and I just gave you, I think, three,” the AP reporter shot back.

Lee asked if the State Department spokesman was not “confident in your negotiating skills” regarding deals struck by the Trump administration.

WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE BELOW:

VIDEO: AP reporter calls out Biden State Dept spox Ned Price’s bogus spin: “You just challenged me to come up with an international agreement that the [Trump administration] signed that you guys have walked away from, and I just gave you, I think, 3.” https://t.co/JQAUmiDyuR pic.twitter.com/w3fywsTXD4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2021

