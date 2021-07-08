https://hannity.com/media-room/slowing-joe-bidens-move-to-raise-taxes-stalling-in-congress-losing-momentum/

President Biden’s plan to raise billions in new taxes from working Americans and major corporations is stalling in Congress as the White House sets its sights on Infrastructure, Voting Rights Bills, and other legislative priorities.

“Nearly six months into President Joe Biden’s administration, Wall Street remains divided over the likelihood, and impact of, one of the Democrat’s key campaign promises: higher taxes,” reports financial website CNBC.

“While the president and his Cabinet have made progress in persuading foreign partners to back a global minimum corporate tax rate, the Biden team does not appear any closer to passing the types of sweeping tax reform he promised during his 2020 campaign,” adds the outlet.

“I don’t want to say that the fight is over on that quite yet, because I know that there are still proponents of that. But I think that they are hard fights,” said Tony Fratto, who served as a Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration. “On the corporate side, coming out of the economic situation we’ve been in, you can make a case that you don’t want to squelch the return to growth and job creation, when there are still many millions of people out of work relative to pre-Covid.”

“My tax policy is based on a simple proposition, which is to stop rewarding wealth and start rewarding work a little bit,” Biden said on May 22, 2020. “Taxes are going to build back a better economy, boost it, create a middle class, and create jobs, Paycheck Protection Program, health care, the confidence to come back.”

Read the full report here.

BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.” “Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden. Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself. “Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden. Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

