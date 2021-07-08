https://www.oann.com/soccer-police-make-20-arrests-in-london-after-fans-celebrate-englands-win/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-police-make-20-arrests-in-london-after-fans-celebrate-englands-win



Soccer Football – Euro 2020 – Fans gather for England v Denmark – London, Britain – July 7, 2021 Fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tom Jacobs Soccer Football – Euro 2020 – Fans gather for England v Denmark – London, Britain – July 7, 2021 Fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

July 8, 2021

(Reuters) – London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England’s 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

“20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police,” Met Police said on Twitter https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1412928869615734787.

England will face Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

