Louis Farrakhan is warning the Black community NOT to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Sorry but we’ve been informed by our good, dependable, TOTALLY unbiased friends in the media that only backwoods, redneck, straight, white, male Trump supporters are refusing to get vaccinated.

This seems somewhat counter to that narrative though, don’t you think?

⚠️ WARNING ⚠️ Do Not Take the Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan has warned the Black community against taking the Covid-19 Vaccine with the US Government’s treacherous history of experimentation, medications & vaccines. https://t.co/bPlDr11wi6 pic.twitter.com/KQ5AZWe496 — Brother Abdul Qiyam Muhammad (@BrotherQiyam) July 7, 2021

Treacherous history of experimentation, medication, and vaccines.

Don’t worry, you can find ‘divine guidance’ on their website and stuff.

Somebody PLEASE ask Psaki about this, and let’s see how fast she pivots! @pdoocy https://t.co/cvQ165gSW1 — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) July 8, 2021

P-sucky would find a way not to answer this question, whether that would be pivoting or claiming she will ‘circle back’.

Nation of Islam going full ANTIVAX. https://t.co/YlNDurLOqA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 8, 2021

>@LouisFarrakhan‘s Nation of Islam is going all out against the COVID vaccines, though Farrakhan is keeping it off his main Twitter account, probably to avoid get locked/suspended again after the “termite” tweet. https://t.co/Wl8Z27GR6o pic.twitter.com/85hvW5nsZi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 8, 2021

And yet Twitter allows this…. How dare we say it came from a Chinese lab though…. Jack on .@Twitter is a complet a-hole https://t.co/llCR6aeihx — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) July 8, 2021

We’ve noticed those handy dandy COVID-19 warnings have disappeared since the election. Wonder why that is.

