The political action committee for former Georgia state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has raised over $100 million in the first two years of its existence, making it one of the top fundraising PACs in the country.

The Fair Fight PAC was created by Abrams after she failed to win the 2018 Georgia governor’s race. She has since devoted much of her efforts toward fundraising and get-out-the voter efforts for fellow Democrats running for office.

Of the $104 million so far raised, $90 million was part of the 2020 election cycle, $8 million was for this year’s special Senate elections in Georgia, in which Democrats took both GOP-held seats, and the other $6 million has been raised since February, according to The Hill newspaper.

The PAC also raised $12 million in directed donations to Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the winners of the January special election.

Fair Fight also pulled in more money the last election cycle than the more well known PACs the Lincoln Project, American Bridge and Club for Growth, the Hill also reports.

With $24.7 million still in the bank at the end of June, speculation is mounting that Abrams will challenge incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Kemp has already begun a campaign against Abrams.

