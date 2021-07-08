https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/08/state-sen-doug-mastriano-has-initiated-a-forensic-audit-of-3-pennsylvania-counties/

Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a major supporter of former President Donald Trump and a possible 2022 candidate for governor, has initiated a forensic audit of three counties, including Philadelphia, of the 2020 election and 2021 primary:

A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system.https://t.co/mIL0lqhYIr — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) July 7, 2021

And he wants to use the Arizona audit as a guide:

PA State Sen. Doug Mastriano is asking three counties, including Philly, for essentially all election-related equipment and ballots as part of a “forensic investigation” into the 2020 election and 2021 primary.@AndrewSeidman and me:https://t.co/CaiEthJVBQ — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) July 7, 2021

His request includes “all ballots; mail ballot applications; mail ballot envelopes; voting machines; ballot scanners and vote-counting equipment; ballot production equipment; poll books; computer logs; computer equipment used through election process”:

Mastriano’s sprawling requests include stuff like all ballots; mail ballot applications; mail ballot envelopes; voting machines; ballot scanners and vote-counting equipment; ballot production equipment; poll books; computer logs; computer equipment used through election process. — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) July 7, 2021

But based on how long it’s taking Arizona to complete its audit, there’s a risk that this audit disrupts “a county’s ability to run an election”:

Among the things to watch: Election preparation begins looooong before Election Day. If an “audit” takes months (think Arizona), that would significantly disrupt a county’s ability to run an election. — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) July 7, 2021

The Dem-controlled Department of State is calling on counties to ignore Mastriano’s request:

Statement just out from PA Dept of State, which oversees elections and is part of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. “The Department of State encourages counties to refuse to participate in any sham review of past elections…” pic.twitter.com/wlkTD2UYgC — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) July 7, 2021

And, like in Arizona, Dems are threatening to decertify any voting machines handed over to the auditors, causing a major expense to taxpayers:

Counties that hand over election equipment “should be prepared to replace that brand-new, expensive equipment before any future elections”, State says. — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) July 7, 2021

Next step? The courts:

State: “We will oppose any attempt to disrupt our electoral process and undermine our elections at every step and with every legal avenue available.” — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) July 7, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

