U.S.—Controversy continues to unfold surrounding what teachers should and should not be teaching children. Teachers have responded by demanding cameras be placed in homes so they can monitor what parents are teaching their students.

“Why shouldn’t we be able to see what they are teaching our students? Do they have something to hide?” said Katherine Lunsford, a public school teacher, and activist. “For all we know, they could be teaching our students that America is a great country, or worse, that not seeing race is okay.”

“We need dedicated cameras in every room to watch students at all times to ensure they are being educated with state-approved worldviews,” Katherine continued. “We can’t just sit back and let these parents undo all of our hard work.”

Advocates of cameras in every home argue that a concerning number of parents are not adequately continuing the children’s education at home. They claim that kids return from summer break knowing nothing about climate justice, minority queer theory, or the racist roots of math.

“I just want my kids to learn the normal subjects and to treat everyone with respect regardless of race,” said local parent Paul Collins, an extremist bigot who pulled his kids out of public school to indoctrinate his kids. “CRT in public schools told my kids they were horrible, white oppressors! And now they are telling me that I can’t homeschool my kids unless they record everything that goes on in our home!”

At publishing time, parents who refused to accept cameras in their homes were labeled enemies of the state and their children were placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

