Welcome to the (much more expensive) party, pal. . .

Much to the chagrin of the White House and the alleged 16-cent savings on this year’s 4th of July cookout, Vox explains that “it’s not your imagination” and “things are getting more expensive”:

You don’t say!

And would it kill them to put “inflation” in the headline?

We expect this is why:

We expect they’ll double-down on this:

But we would like the White House to answer it:

