Welcome to the (much more expensive) party, pal. . .
Much to the chagrin of the White House and the alleged 16-cent savings on this year’s 4th of July cookout, Vox explains that “it’s not your imagination” and “things are getting more expensive”:
It’s not your imagination. Things are getting more expensive. https://t.co/VdlNAEspGB
— Vox (@voxdotcom) July 8, 2021
You don’t say!
https://t.co/r1WN5OgNSa pic.twitter.com/ycEor9OaX0
— Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) July 8, 2021
And would it kill them to put “inflation” in the headline?
There’s a word for it, you hacks.
in·fla·tion
/inˈflāSH(ə)n/
1. ECONOMICS
a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money. https://t.co/IGliIpYRXZ
— For America (@ForAmerica) July 8, 2021
We expect this is why:
Republicans and independents rank inflation as their top concern about the U.S. economy, while for Democrats, it was wages, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds.
Just 4% of Republicans said wages were their top concern. https://t.co/wJEH6YLr8o
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) July 1, 2021
We expect they’ll double-down on this:
But… but… sixteen cents! https://t.co/6GfBw8TDgA
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 8, 2021
But we would like the White House to answer it:
Jen Psaki, call your office. https://t.co/WVmjM2UDqY
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 8, 2021
***