Remember that time Touré fell for a Photoshop of a scuba diver in the subway? This was the scene at one of New York City’s subway stops a couple of hours ago, and though there’s no scuba diving going on, people are venturing into deep water:

Though the tweets are addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a lot of people have pointed out that the MTA is under the state’s jurisdiction, so this all falls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

We hope Pizza Rat doesn’t drown.

Some New Yorkers are saying it’s no big deal, this happens all the time. Still, it’s something for us out-of-towners.

