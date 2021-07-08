https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/theres-some-flooding-going-on-in-new-york-citys-subway-system-but-people-are-toughing-it-out/
Remember that time Touré fell for a Photoshop of a scuba diver in the subway? This was the scene at one of New York City’s subway stops a couple of hours ago, and though there’s no scuba diving going on, people are venturing into deep water:
Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu
— Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021
Potato sack race approach pic.twitter.com/DBzuqoIdTM
— Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021
And…an attempt. pic.twitter.com/VHk3Rnv6zd
— Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021
Though the tweets are addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a lot of people have pointed out that the MTA is under the state’s jurisdiction, so this all falls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
CLARIFICATION: @NYGovCuomo @andrewcuomo is the real culprit here as the state controls the MTA. Makes even more sense now! 🥴
— Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021
Really, really, really…REALLY shouldn’t be wading into that.
— Lou Ullucci (@Spacemanspf) July 8, 2021
So disgusting.
— Noel (@Frogerta) July 8, 2021
We hope Pizza Rat doesn’t drown.
You’d think they’d provide a shuttle bus service to get passengers to the next unflooded station, no?
— Anna Christine Grant (@Christorical) July 8, 2021
And the word of the day is: CHOLERA pic.twitter.com/zxh12bQZ0X
— The DAM Archivist, MA, MLIS, CA (@thedamarchivist) July 8, 2021
I can smell that water through my phone!
— Stitt for Brains will kill us (@cmcfamily) July 8, 2021
How badly could you want to get the train?
— Everyman74 (@Everyman741) July 8, 2021
Wait but how is the train running?? Where is the water going? My brain is broken
— Motorboat McBedwench, Antifa Temptress 🦩 (@IBFabulous) July 8, 2021
There is simply nowhere on the planet I want to get to badly enough to wade into that
— Anfisa Supersoldier (@VibeMarshal) July 8, 2021
I’ve heard that NYC is so much cleaner than it used to be. Is this the first or second rinse?
— Jeff Dougherty (@JeffDougherty6) July 8, 2021
Hey upside is, that’s more cleaning than the MTA has done for the subway stations ever.
— Chris (@Dontbeakedir) July 8, 2021
Oh gawd. That’s the stuff of nightmares right there pic.twitter.com/xNPkPWykt4
— onetiredmama 🇨🇦 (@Jdfo77) July 8, 2021
I would rather chop off my right breasticle, boil it unseasoned, and eat it with a spork before I would step into that water.
— Hair Hope Killer (@JenniferRoseNYC) July 8, 2021
I’d be walking back upstairs and waiting for a bus. Lordy.
— Gloria #FullyVaxxedStillMasked Miele, Ph.D. 😷 (@GloriaMiele) July 8, 2021
Sadly this is nothing new during torrential rains here in the city. Why it continues is a mystery. They’ll shut down several stations on the same line for “improvements”, yet none of them are for sufficient drainage systems. It’d be easier to take a canoe on days like this.
— Patrick McKeon *Chairman: Dept of Redundancy Dept (@KlashNYC) July 8, 2021
This station sits at the bottom of a hill. It’s just the direction the water is flowing. I escaped it before it got to this point
— Jaime Linn (@JaimeSamantha) July 8, 2021
This you? https://t.co/4wAUSs5bH4
— Melissa Frangos (@melissafrangos) July 8, 2021
— Linda (@lewing99) July 8, 2021
How are people getting on the train?! Do the doors open and water just …. Pours in??
— Julia Wilde (@Julia_SCI) July 8, 2021
Based on other videos I have seen: some platforms areas are being flooded and running down to the next level, but the water is coming in so fast in one area it is building up there.
— SupernovaStyle Science News (@Supernova_Style) July 8, 2021
Subway variant coming up
— Mike (@sweenz104) July 8, 2021
Damn. Better go get that 3rd and 4th booster shot.
— feedme (@trickleupnyc) July 8, 2021
This is definitely not sanitary
— 𝚊𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚎 🧁 (@adrianeisoverit) July 8, 2021
There’s no where I have to go that that’s important
— Marquis (@IAmQuisB) July 8, 2021
I keep yelling into my phone, “Don’t go in there lady!” as the video loops again and again.
— Michael Moss (@Darthmike) July 8, 2021
There is NOWHERE I need to be badly enough to walk thru that…are we calling it water??
— D’Arcy (@darcykerrigan) July 8, 2021
Some New Yorkers are saying it’s no big deal, this happens all the time. Still, it’s something for us out-of-towners.
