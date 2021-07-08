https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/theres-some-flooding-going-on-in-new-york-citys-subway-system-but-people-are-toughing-it-out/

Remember that time Touré fell for a Photoshop of a scuba diver in the subway? This was the scene at one of New York City’s subway stops a couple of hours ago, and though there’s no scuba diving going on, people are venturing into deep water:

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Potato sack race approach pic.twitter.com/DBzuqoIdTM — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Though the tweets are addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a lot of people have pointed out that the MTA is under the state’s jurisdiction, so this all falls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

CLARIFICATION: @NYGovCuomo @andrewcuomo is the real culprit here as the state controls the MTA. Makes even more sense now! 🥴 — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Really, really, really…REALLY shouldn’t be wading into that. — Lou Ullucci (@Spacemanspf) July 8, 2021

So disgusting. — Noel (@Frogerta) July 8, 2021

We hope Pizza Rat doesn’t drown.

You’d think they’d provide a shuttle bus service to get passengers to the next unflooded station, no? — Anna Christine Grant (@Christorical) July 8, 2021

And the word of the day is: CHOLERA pic.twitter.com/zxh12bQZ0X — The DAM Archivist, MA, MLIS, CA (@thedamarchivist) July 8, 2021

I can smell that water through my phone! — Stitt for Brains will kill us (@cmcfamily) July 8, 2021

How badly could you want to get the train? — Everyman74 (@Everyman741) July 8, 2021

Wait but how is the train running?? Where is the water going? My brain is broken — Motorboat McBedwench, Antifa Temptress 🦩 (@IBFabulous) July 8, 2021

There is simply nowhere on the planet I want to get to badly enough to wade into that — Anfisa Supersoldier (@VibeMarshal) July 8, 2021

I’ve heard that NYC is so much cleaner than it used to be. Is this the first or second rinse? — Jeff Dougherty (@JeffDougherty6) July 8, 2021

Hey upside is, that’s more cleaning than the MTA has done for the subway stations ever. — Chris (@Dontbeakedir) July 8, 2021

Oh gawd. That’s the stuff of nightmares right there pic.twitter.com/xNPkPWykt4 — onetiredmama 🇨🇦 (@Jdfo77) July 8, 2021

I would rather chop off my right breasticle, boil it unseasoned, and eat it with a spork before I would step into that water. — Hair Hope Killer (@JenniferRoseNYC) July 8, 2021

I’d be walking back upstairs and waiting for a bus. Lordy. — Gloria #FullyVaxxedStillMasked Miele, Ph.D. 😷 (@GloriaMiele) July 8, 2021

Sadly this is nothing new during torrential rains here in the city. Why it continues is a mystery. They’ll shut down several stations on the same line for “improvements”, yet none of them are for sufficient drainage systems. It’d be easier to take a canoe on days like this. — Patrick McKeon *Chairman: Dept of Redundancy Dept (@KlashNYC) July 8, 2021

This station sits at the bottom of a hill. It’s just the direction the water is flowing. I escaped it before it got to this point — Jaime Linn (@JaimeSamantha) July 8, 2021

How are people getting on the train?! Do the doors open and water just …. Pours in?? — Julia Wilde (@Julia_SCI) July 8, 2021

Based on other videos I have seen: some platforms areas are being flooded and running down to the next level, but the water is coming in so fast in one area it is building up there. — SupernovaStyle Science News (@Supernova_Style) July 8, 2021

Subway variant coming up — Mike (@sweenz104) July 8, 2021

Damn. Better go get that 3rd and 4th booster shot. — feedme (@trickleupnyc) July 8, 2021

This is definitely not sanitary — 𝚊𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚎 🧁 (@adrianeisoverit) July 8, 2021

There’s no where I have to go that that’s important — Marquis (@IAmQuisB) July 8, 2021

I keep yelling into my phone, “Don’t go in there lady!” as the video loops again and again. — Michael Moss (@Darthmike) July 8, 2021

There is NOWHERE I need to be badly enough to walk thru that…are we calling it water?? — D’Arcy (@darcykerrigan) July 8, 2021

Some New Yorkers are saying it’s no big deal, this happens all the time. Still, it’s something for us out-of-towners.

