https://www.dailywire.com/news/they-know-how-to-handle-a-firearm-nancy-mace-teaches-her-kids-gets-concealed-carry-permit-after-threats

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) spoke this week about how she obtained a concealed carry permit for South Carolina after her home was vandalized, saying, getting a gun was “one of the most empowering things I have done” while saying that she is teaching her children gun safety and adding, “They know how to handle a firearm if they ever are near one.”

On Memorial Day, police informed Mace that her home in Charleston had been vandalized with graffiti and anarchist symbols.” Police are still investigating, but the graffiti is gone now. Statements including ‘F*** you Nancy,” and ‘all politicians are bastards,’ were scrubbed away by crews the day it happened,” Fox News reported.

Mace told Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business on Tuesday that she had already obtained a concealed carry permit for South Carolina at the end of 2020 based on threats against her life. She added:

I am in the process of getting my concealed carry permit for D.C. I want to make sure I follow all the laws, but I’m not going to be put in a position where I can’t defend myself. And we’ve seen political violence increasing over the last year to year and a half. And I want to make sure that I can defend myself and my family and my values and the things that I believe in.

“And so for me, wherever I go in South Carolina and I am allowed to carry, I have a firearm on my person, always carrying. And I have to tell you, as a mom, as a single mom, it’s one of the most empowering things I have done. I’ve also had an opportunity to teach my kids about gun safety. I think that’s really important so they’re not afraid. They know how to handle a firearm if they ever are near one. I think those things are really extremely important,” Mace stated.

Mace told Fox News, “I now go to the gun range, almost weekly, to practice shooting. … When they show up to your house and physically try to destroy it with graffiti, it’s personal and it’s invasive and it’s violating. … They also spray-painted, ‘No gods, no masters, all politicians are bastards.’”

“It doesn’t feel good that I feel like I have to look across, look behind my shoulder every day. It doesn’t feel safe,” she said. “I carry a gun wherever I go today, wherever I’m allowed to, I do carry.”

“When this happened, it really changed everything for me,” she recalled. “I’m not going to live in fear; I’m not going to be intimidated; and to be able to carry a gun wherever I go, for me as a woman, I think it’s one of the most empowering things that you can do to defend yourself.”

Mace spoke of the charges from some that she had vandalized her own property: “There was no empathy; there was only ‘Let’s revictimize her,’ and ‘Let’s accuse her of doing the crime herself.’ And I challenge anybody: If I did this, please send the evidence to the FBI and please charge me with a crime. I dare you to, because the evidence just doesn’t exist out there. And it’s crazy to me that’s this is where we are in this country, you’re seeing the downfall of civility on social media because of this.”

“Knowing that he or she has not been caught and there have been no charges pressed, it makes me feel like I have to look over my shoulder everywhere I go,” she said. “Even if I go out for a walk in the morning or in the evening in my own neighborhood, I’m concealed-carrying a gun. I’m absolutely going to talk about it to people and I will try to fund-raise off of it; I’m going to do it again in a few more days. I’m not going to back down.”

“I think we’ve got to use all the tools that we can to be successful in this country and I feel liberated by the ability to carry a gun now. It’s liberating but also it’s empowering for me to be able to know that I can defend myself no matter what,” she concluded.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

