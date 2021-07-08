https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/08/this-aint-it-dude-jonah-goldberg-continuing-to-double-down-on-nsa-and-condescending-to-journo-who-called-him-out-does-not-go-over-well/

What happened to this guy?

Did Trump really just break him?

I take a certain pride in being called a moron by some kid at The Federalist. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 8, 2021

We miss the Jonah Goldberg of 2014.

Just sayin’.

He was wrong about the NSA and Tucker Carlson, he should just admit it and move on. There’s nothing WRONG with being wrong, it happens to all of us.

Doubling down on it though and acting like a smug jacka*s?

Fail.

Have you ever considered that the problem is not some kid at the federalist, but is you? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) July 8, 2021

If you want better than Trump, be better than Trump. This ain’t it Jonah — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 8, 2021

This. ^

You’re really just making everyone realize what an unprincipled jackass you truly are. This completely invalidates every criticism you ever made of “Trumpism” or whatever label you slapped on Trump, his policies, his supporters. You’re just a petulant, spoiled, mean girl. — Calamity Jen (@CensoredJen) July 8, 2021

For the record I don’t think Jonah’s a moron. I do think he fails to meet the standards he expects of others. He criticized what he perceived as an absolute claim by Mike Pompeo and told him to grow up. Days prior Jonah made his own absolute claim, and when wrong, won’t own it. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) July 8, 2021

Yes, well, you do such a good job at being a moron I suppose you should take pride in that. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 8, 2021

We agree, Jonah’s take is just weird.

He’s glad people think he’s a moron?

Alrighty then.

If calling you a moron makes you proud, you must have the biggest ego in the country. — You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) July 8, 2021

Post more dog videos, moron. — Gomes (@GomesBolt) July 8, 2021

I remember a time when Jonah would have taken to task just this sort of dissembling asshattery. I miss that Jonah. — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) July 8, 2021

We do too.

That sums his attitude up.

Perfectly and painfully.

***

