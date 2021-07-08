https://noqreport.com/2021/07/08/breaking-tokyo-olympics-to-be-held-without-fans-in-stadiums/

Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday that the Tokyo summer Olympics will be held without fans in the stands.

Tokyo is under a state-of-emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. Organizers made the decision to disallow spectators, but did not take the step of canceling the games outright.

The games have already been postponed for a year due to pandemic concerns in the summer of 2020, but they are slated to begin in two weeks. The state-of-emergency was declared in Tokyo by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to the AP.

That state-of-emergency will go into effect Monday and last through the duration of the games, as it runs through August 22. The games run from July 23 through August 8.

“Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures,” Suga said.

This leaves the Olympics largely as a broadcast event, and not as one with participation by anyone other than athletes. As it was, only Japanese spectators would have been allowed in anyway. Foreign visitors would not have been permitted.Both indoor and outdoor events will be free […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

