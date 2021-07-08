https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/07/08/treason-tlaib-calls-for-defunding-border-and-immigration-agencies-and-dhs-too-n1460533

The noble and patriotic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza) has a big new idea: defund not only the police, but Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Why? Because they engage in terrorism, of course. The Democrat effort to scapegoat and criminalize all opposition to the Leftist agenda in response to their imaginary January 6 “insurrection” is gathering steam, and now Tlaib wants to take it even farther, treating organizations dedicated to defending the United States as if they were enemies of the state. In the Left’s new America, that’s exactly what they are.

An interviewer asked Tlaib what she thought of Biden’s handlers’ proposal to try to bring the border fiasco under control with new technology. Tlaib took the opportunity to advance her modest proposal: “Look, the simple answer to that question is we must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE and their parent organization, DHS. Time after time we have seen it as advocates on the ground, as human services agencies on the ground continue to see over and over again, that these agencies are inept to humanely guiding migrants through our immigration system and instead they further continue to terrorize migrant communities located within our communities.”

Insofar as these agencies “terrorize migrant communities,” Tlaib likely considers them to be among the “white supremacist” domestic terrorists that the Biden administration has vowed to go after. And since they’re engaging in terrorism against “migrant communities,” giving them improved technology is the last thing Biden’s handlers should be considering doing. “This approach,” Tlaib declared, “is something that many, especially the new members of Congress, are coming with full force and pushing back against this idea.”

The very idea of trying to improve border security is (what else?) racist: “They rename this kind of militarization or targeting in a very inhumane way of our immigrant neighbors, but when it comes down to it, it is the same thing — which is targeting communities of color in a way that to me very much violates human rights and dignity for so many of our communities.”

Instead of new technology at the border, Tlaib said we need reform of our immigration laws, which is true, but not in the way she thinks: “This is a distraction to what is really needed, which is full comprehensive immigration reform policies in our country. We are far from even getting to that conversation because people are distracted with these for-profit, corporate greed approaches that are coming to experiment on our immigrants and our border. And I say enough.”

So in Rashida Tlaib’s ideal world, the United States would have new immigration laws that would presumably remove whatever restrictions that still remain on entry into the United States, as well as any remaining penalties on illegal entry. Meanwhile, she would defund the police, the border and immigration enforcement agencies, and the Department of Homeland Security.

What kind of country would that be? Paradoxically, if Tlaib got her wish, she might end up actually solving the immigration crisis, because instead of trying to get into what would be a sinkhole of crime and anarchy, millions of people would be streaming out. After all, the Palestinian Authority that rules in the land of Tlaib’s ancestors, and which she appears to admire far more than she does the United States, has no illegal immigration problem. Make America dangerously unlivable — immigration problem solved.

One might almost get the impression that Rashida Tlaib wants America defenseless before its enemies, if it weren’t for the establishment media and the political elites reassuring us of how wise she is. The Detroit News ran a sadly typical piece last week, titled “How Tlaib’s fight for Palestinian political, human rights plays in Congress.” The political and human rights of Palestinians? Sure, she’ll fight for those. The political and human rights of Americans, not to be inundated with illegal migrants and threatened by jihad terrorists? Not so high on her list.

Related: Rashida Tlaib: ‘No More Policing… It Can’t Be Reformed’

Nobody thinks about treason anymore, much less charges anyone with it. The common definition of the word is that it involves giving aid and comfort to the enemy. Doesn’t Rashida Tlaib give aid and comfort to America’s enemies by calling for an America that has stopped defending itself from all enemies foreign and domestic?

Tlaib needn’t be concerned about this, of course. In today’s environment, it would be political suicide for any Republican, even the few who have spines, to suggest charging Tlaib with treason. Instead, her position will likely become the Democrat Party mainstream before too long. Defunding DHS is fine to suggest, but if you dare suggest defunding Rashida Tlaib, your political career will be over.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

