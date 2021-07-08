https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/562023-trump-golf-club-charged-secret-service-10k-for-rooms-in-may

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump golf club reaches 0K settlement with NJ over drunk driving crash Trump to attend fight of supporter Conor McGregor Giuliani’s law license in D.C. suspended MORE’s New Jersey golf club charged the Secret Service more than $10,000 for rooms in May, according to spending records reported by The Washington Post.

The records showed the Secret Service paid Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., about $10,200 in May for staying at the club to protect the former president.

Although the nightly rate was not disclosed in the records, the Post noted it seems to be the exact rate Trump charged the agency while he was in office.

Trump charged the Secret Service $566.64 a night for a four-bedroom suite at the club during his presidency, the outlet said.

“For operational security reasons, the Secret Service cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means, methods, resources, costs, or numbers utilized to carry out our protective responsibilities,” a spokesperson for Secret Service said in a statement to The Hill.

The Post found other charges for $3,400 for the Secret Service at the club before Trump arrived for his summer visit. It is unclear why Secret Service was there.

Trump has charged the Secret Service more than $50,000 for rooms since January, when he left office, according to the records.

An analysis of the spending records by the Post shows Trump charged the government, including Secret Service, State Department and Defense Department, more than $2.5 million during his time as president.

President Biden Joe BidenWife of assassinated Haitian president taken to Florida for treatment 4 suspected killers of Haitian president fatally shot by police Senate eyes taking up bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as July 19 MORE is the only other person who was found by the Post to charge the Secret Service rent in recent history.

During his time as vice president from 2011 to 2017, Biden charged the Secret Service $2,200 a month for staying on a cottage on his property.

The Secret Service paid a total of $171,600 to Biden during those years. A White House spokesperson told the Post that Biden has not charged the agency since becoming president.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Trump’s spokesperson for comment.

