https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-michael-avenatti-sentenced-to-30-months-in-federal-prison/
About The Author
Related Posts
Cop runs over shooting victim lying in the street…
June 20, 2021
Fans not allowed to yell at Olympics…
June 21, 2021
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a national holiday…
June 15, 2021
Ohio County sued over use of Dominion machines…
May 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy