https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/washington-post-conservative-activists-have-weaponized-critical-race-theory-to-claim-schools-are-teaching-children-to-hate-one-another/

The left-wing media has now forced itself into the position of defending critical race theory, or as the Washington Post calls it, “equity conscious” education, after having denied schools were teaching it and it was nothing more than a subject in law school. Joy Reid is on MSNBC nearly every night now talking about the critical race theory “bogeyman,” and we’ve had hit pieces on parents who oppose it from NBC News, The Intercept, Vanity Fair, Slate, and now the Washington Post. They seem convinced that only white conservatives oppose CRT, which is their first mistake.

The Post is correct, though, in calling Loudon County, Virginia, ground zero in the fight against critical race theory in schools. We’ve done tons of posts on Loudon County, where proponents of CRT have solicited hackers to take down anti-CRT websites put up by parent groups.

Angry parents battling over critical race theory. A lawsuit over the use of transgender students’ pronouns. A raucous school board meeting. Loudoun County, a wealthy area outside D.C., is fast becoming the face of the nation’s culture wars. Here’s why. https://t.co/7Lzq05oCvz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021

Conservative activists and pundits across the United States have weaponized critical race theory to claim that equity-conscious school systems are teaching children to hate one another, and White children to hate themselves. https://t.co/ZEUldZStRd pic.twitter.com/ucjsDEP4Ix — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021

Some say it’s obvious why the county is in the spotlight: It’s a wealthy place, where parents have the resources for advocacy campaigns. And it has a long history of racial hatred: its schools and community sites were among the last to desegregate. https://t.co/l6uR12suCx pic.twitter.com/PnoyFmLjq4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021

They didn’t integrate the community pool in the ’60s? Sounds like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s beach club in 2021.

It is also a place in transition — the population rose by 150 percent over the past 20 years. A big reason for that is an influx of families of color. Plus, the politics are changing. That mix, along with the pandemic, made Loudon “ripe for the picking.” https://t.co/f12qEd11uK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021

Let’s back up a couple of tweets, to where WaPo says these conservative activists and pundits have “weaponized” critical race theory to claim that “equity-conscious school systems” are teaching white children to hate themselves.

True tho — Looking forward to seeing faces again. 19/07/21 (@yjdhillhead) July 8, 2021

They’re right, you know. — Jason Andrews (@PersuasionRisng) July 8, 2021

Yeah, they are literally teaching racism. — digitaltrader (@digitaltrader) July 8, 2021

“..equity-conscious school systems are teaching children to hate one another, and White children to hate themselves.” pic.twitter.com/yg13om1ZgI — Whip (@phillyredpiII) July 8, 2021

That’s exactly what is happening. — Pete (@AvgPete) July 8, 2021

Exactly what CRT does. — Abraham Hazard (@HazardProtocol) July 8, 2021

Postmodern race science, dangerous stuff for the state to sponsor. — matthew miller, tribeless (@Mattmilladb8) July 8, 2021

CRT is repackaged racism. It claims neutral values are actually negative values (be an activist or a racist), blames white people for sins of the past, and advocates “reparations” from people who never owned slaves. It’s ridiculous nonsense. — Tedwardo (@MrTedwardo) July 8, 2021

They’re just activists peacefully protesting CRT, what’s wrong with that? We put up with activists rioting all summer, you’re now upset because conservatives protest? — SamSpade (@ReaperSamSpade) July 8, 2021

“Conservatives weaponized critical race theory.” Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/0qPy06ShKP — Logan Spena (@LoganSpena) July 8, 2021

Love how its turned into conservatives “weaponizing”. NO. It is leftists weaponizing race to divide people for their political ends. its indoctrination and its disgusting. — W. Stainton (@GatorWill78) July 8, 2021

The truth about it isn’t weaponizing it. They are admitting it. https://t.co/3rsxqGxCZ1 — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 8, 2021

Is ‘weaponized’ the new ‘pounced’? — Sith Khan (@sithkhan) July 8, 2021

Where does “weaponize” fall on the pouncing scale? pic.twitter.com/ce95q6wBky — Nope and 134 others (@AmNotOnYourSide) July 8, 2021

You intentionally disinform about this overtly racist, hateful ideology that should not be in our schools and corporations. — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) July 8, 2021

That sums things up rather succinctly, now it’s time to take up the battle and get this communist philosophy out of our schools — Jim Nichols (@JamestNichols) July 8, 2021

It’s a Trojan Horse. A vehicle the democrats are using to insert woke progressive political indoctrination into the public school curriculum. If they succeed, they’ll be able to brainwash an entire generation into voting for their politicians. — FudgeTosser (@FudgeTosser) July 8, 2021

It has no business being taught in schools. It is a kin to teaching religion in school. It’s a cult and brainwashes the most susceptible minds. The purveyors of this shit are racist themselves. No freaking business being taught. — Craigm (@Craigm12) July 8, 2021

In “responsible citizen speak”, I believe WaPo would typically call what these “conservative activists and pundits” are doing “speaking truth to power” — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 8, 2021

Open up the classrooms. Publish the curriculum outlines & sources, allow parents to audit in-person or via online video and/or via audio. Just some of the things school districts can do to prove they are not pushing a narrative that supports any political agenda. — Manderz65 Is Still In The Game (@haolegirl1965) July 8, 2021

You suck at your job (unless your job is propaganda and manipulatuon) — BadDecisions (@BadDeci74240051) July 8, 2021

WaPo or DNC press release? — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 8, 2021

The Democrat Party’s newsletter has thotz — 🇺🇸 Martin Wellbourne (@WellbourneM) July 8, 2021

Keep attacking the parents of the children, you will reap what you sow very soon. — One Eye Willy (@OneEyeWilly16) July 8, 2021

The Democrats know this, like defunding the police, is a losing issue, but they have no choice but to double down on it, with the help of the mainstream media.

Joy Reid says those ‘radicalized parent activists’ who are ‘targeting school boards’ are tied up with QAnon https://t.co/bc3fokcPX4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 8, 2021

